Toyota MR2 to return as electric cars
The legendary model of the Toyota MR2 to return as a light, agile sports car, but quite possible with pure electric propulsion.
In the period from 1985 to 2005, Toyota has sold three generations of the MR2 with a mid-engined in the United States.
“We have a new Supra, Toyota Celica 86 behind, leaving one of the gaps in the list: MR2,” — said Akio Toyoda.
It is worth noting that despite the commitment to hybrids, Toyota is starting to develop a pure electric model.
And both the current sports car was developed in conjunction with other brands — Supra with BMW and 86 with Subaru, so there can be one more Alliance.
Whether petrol, electric or hybrid power plant, we can confidently expect that in the future, MR2 will try to follow in their predecessors. The car of the third generation, sold in the early 2000s, weighed 998 kg and used the 138-HP engine, which was a good ratio of weight to power.
If Mazda decides to build an electric Miata, competition from MR2 battery powered small. Porsche, it seems, is keen to create an electric Boxster and Cayman for the next 5 years, but the MR2 will be cheaper.
If that happens, experts believe that the model will appear not earlier than 2024 and its cost should be less than 45 thousand dollars.