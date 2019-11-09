Toyota Raize got sport modification from TRD and Modellista
Nice little SUV gets angrier.
Own units Toyota TRD and Modellista not wasting my time, because every time, when Japan launched a new model, both the sub-brand immediately come out with a range of upgrades. As example, a small SUV, unveiled this week called “Raize”, which bombarded numerous add-ons in an attempt to make the car less than four meters to look a little meaner.
Starting with the parts developed by Toyota Racing Development, most of them focused on the exterior, as customers can choose a new front spoiler, made in matte black color with contrast red accents. The side skirts have the same two-tone colour, which continues on the rear bumper. Although some will appreciate the kit, it is worth mentioning that Raize loses some ground clearance after installing updates.
You can add red and black sticker on the bottom of the doors and on the rear doors, and upgraded front bumper. There are many other products under the brand name TRD designed for small SUV, from sheds to door handles.
If the components are developed by TRD, not satisfied customers and they want something more striking, have the Modellista is an option. Their front and rear bumpers are more like the side skirts and chic design wheels available in sizes up to 18 inches. They even have dual exhaust pipes that looks unusual, considering that Raize is equipped with three-cylinder 1.0-litre turbocharged engine.
The list of updates Modellista quite extensive, as clients can get almost everything from new upgraded grille to the tailgate. Short rear spoiler located on the roof, completes the set, making Raize more athletic.