Toyota RAV4 failed the moose test
Toyota RAV4 the new generation failed the “moose test”, conducted by the editorial staff of the Swedish magazine Teknikens Värld. Reporters noted later, the intervention of the stabilization system, and advised his compatriots to refrain from buying a car.
Moose test test the vehicle stability during abrupt changeover to detour obstacles. Reporters noted that the results of the races vary Toyota RAV4: the crossover starts to slide sideways, or turns on the outside wheel, and it is very difficult to maintain. Testers could only reach 68 km/h, because with increasing speed the car became less manageable.
For comparison, the Nissan Qashqai passes the “moose test” at a speed of 84 km/h and doesn’t hit a single cone, and the larger and heavier Kia Sorento — 78 km/h Teknikens Värld recalls that similar cases Toyota has happened before: during the test, the Hilux in 2007, and 2016 pickup truck nearly overturned.
After the publication of test results, Toyota released an official response, saying that customer safety remains a priority for the company, and each car undergoes a rigorous safety assessment. As for the RAV4, the crossover meets all internal requirements and successfully passed including the “moose test”.