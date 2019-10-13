Toyota revealed the RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) with support for external charging
The hybrid version of the RAV4 in the line – not news, this modification was shown with the presentation of a new generation of crossover in March 2018.
However, before the vehicle was not friends with power sockets. By the way, do not try to look for some external differences, as they are here simply does not.
From simple RAV4 Hybrid car can be distinguished only by a slightly modified radiator grille and a different design of the lower part of the front bumper.
By the way, the technical component of the car is the big mystery.
However, there is serious speculation that the power plant will mostly move from conventional hybrid “vans” without visible changes.
This means that the 178-horsepower 2.5-liter naturally aspirated motor will help the motor with 120 HP