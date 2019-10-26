Toyota showed a new luxury minivan GranAce in Tokyo
The legendary Japanese manufacturer Toyota showed during the presentation in salon Tokyo new luxury minivan GranAce. The model will be a new version of the car known as the car of Majesty in some Asian countries, has already called GranAce for the local market, but will differ more luxurious interior and technical equipment.
Van “Granis” made on the platform known HiAce minibus. The outer dimensions are already known: 5300 mm in length, 1970 mm in width and 1990 mm in height. The automaker introduced a new product for business class, after all salon models feature decorative wood elements and genuine leather — luxury, and more!
GranAce is also different from the “brother” in Thailand refined exterior design: immediately stops on his view of the massive grille, multiple chrome elements on the body and a new upgraded front and rear bumpers.
The spacious interior of a minivan holds six seats, but the developers clarified that there are models for eight passengers with single seats in the fourth row. Minimum stock equipment includes: infotainment system Smart Device Link with the possibility of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, matrix led optics, the complex Toyota Safety Sense for the pedestrian recognition, automatic braking before obstacles, and adaptive cruise control.
In biznesmena installed 1GD diesel engine volume of 2.8 liter capacity of 163 horsepower, as the transmission is automatic six-speed transmission.