Toyota showed the first electric car
The company Toyota is preparing to bring to market the first family of electric cars. At the motor show in Tokyo, the Central place of the exposition will take miniature prototype of Toyota’s Ultra-compact BEV that is ready for serial production.
Abbreviation BEV stands for Battery Electric Vehicle, or “electric vehicle batteries”. Compact sitikar will launch a electric family. Prior to that, Toyota’s preferred hybrid or hydrogen cars. The first electric car will be targeted to elderly Japanese. The maximum speed of the Toyota Ultra-compact BEV does not exceed 60 km/h and a cruising range of 100 kilometers. From a household outlet to fill the battery in 5 hours.
In size it is close to the first “SmarTeam”. The length of a new – less than 2.5 meters (2 490 mm), width is 1.3 meters and height – 1.5 meters. One of the main advantages of the electric car – excellent maneuverability. The salon turned out as simple as possible, with a minimum of equipment. Highlight — in a digital dashboard, which is now on the centre console and in front of the driver put the screen system. Serial production of electric cars will start in about a year.
The second representative electrical collection is called Ultra-compact BEV Concept Model for Business. As the name implies, the car is designed to work. The salon is a comfortable mobile office, where employees can not only work, but also to eat and even sleep. Unlike the first model is a pure show car, which is far from a serial implementation.