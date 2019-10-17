Toyota showed the Yaris hatchback new generation
The new Yaris is the first Toyota using the platform TNGA, which the company plans to build compact models for the different markets.
Through the use of the new architecture the product has a lightweight but highly rigid body and low center of gravity.
The platform provides excellent stability in management and quality drive by reducing the weight of the vehicle.
The latter is designed in the style of “B-Dash!”, the manufacturer sought to create an external image, which has sufficient capacity so that the car looked as if ready to take off at any moment.
The new Toyota Yaris will be offered in 12 colors, including newly developed Ice Pink Metallic Coral Crystal Shine. Also available are six two-color solutions in conjunction with black or white color of the roof.
The interior creates a spacious and comfortable atmosphere, which allows the driver to concentrate on driving. Thin cross-section of the dashboard creates a wide impression, which combined with a small diameter steering wheel makes the cabin more spacious and sporty.
The Yaris is available with four different powertrains under the hood of the model may be new 1.5-liter inline three-cylinder engine Dynamic Force Engine, paired with a CVT transmission and Direct Shift-CVT, 1.5-liter engine Dynamic Force in combination with a 6-speed manual transmission and a revised 1.0-litre engine with compact and lightweight CVT. In addition, the automaker has announced the release of hybrid versions of Yaris with the 1.5-liter engine Dynamic Force and the hybrid system of the new generation.
The new Yaris offers the first system E-Four (electric AWD system). Toyota first adopted a number of advanced functions which cannot be the hierarchy depending on the size of the car, such as Advanced Park advanced automatic Parking system Toyota, latest Toyota Safety Sense and Display Audio with connectivity smartphone.