Toyota spoke about the new modular platform
Toyota has shared information on its new modular platform, which, apparently, will form the basis of a few subcompact models of the brand.
The new architecture has received the designation GA-B and, in contrast to the “older” version of the GA-C (it built, for example, the Toyota Corolla and crossover C-HR), focused on more compact models. However, both these platforms are rooted in the TNGA.
The design platform is based on the principle of scalability: vary according to need can the wheelbase, track width and ground clearance. This, in theory, should enable Toyota’s designers to create on the new “trolley” cars with any type of body.
And possibly different types of drive: directly all-wheel-drive future innovations on this basis the “Toyota” are not mentioned, but what is known about the possibility to choose the type of rear suspension. If the front axle set uncontested McPherson strut, the rear can be used as elastic beam and mnogoryichazhka. The latest decision, in theory, allow engineers to implant the coupling connection of the rear axle. By the way, the same solution used on some versions of the MQB platform of the Volkswagen group.
In addition, the creators of the platform said that it will provide the thrill of driving. Design provides the optimized location of the driver’s seat (close to the center of mass) and steering wheels, short overhangs and the like.
There are, by the way, even well-founded suspicions that the platform procured under hybrid powertrain: the battery pack may be placed under the rear sofa. On what models will be built on the basis of GA-B, is also not yet officially reported, but the number of applicants and the new generation Yaris hatchback and small crossover – the “little brother” the C-HR.
In favor of the latter hypothesis is confirmed plan of Toyota to launch a joint Mazda enterprise Alabama some new terrain – perhaps the production version of the concept FT-4X.