Toyota unveiled a new crossover Raize
Model lineup Toyota has added a new compact crossover Raize. The car is addressed to the home market. The first cars have already arrived in the showrooms of the Japanese dealers.
The new crossover Toyota Raize built by joint efforts of specialists of the company Toyota and its subsidiary brand Daihatsu. It is based on the architecture DNGA where you previously created a concept car Daihatsu Rocky. Overall length Toyota Raize is 3 995 mm and width 1 695 mm. Despite its modest size, the novelty can boast the largest boot in the class – 369 liters. If you fold the second-row seat, the amount of usable space increases by almost half.
List of equipment of “baby” quite adult: the digital dashboard, the modern media system with 7 inch touch screen, ergonomic seats and led headlights with dynamic turn indicators, as well as adaptive cruise control, Parking aid and automatic emergency braking with detection of pedestrians and cyclists.
The red stitching in the cabin emphasizes the sporting character of the Toyota Raize, while dynamic parameters are not yet published. We only know that the crossover equipped with the new 1.0-litre turbo engine 1KR-the VET, which feels in no way inferior to a 1.5-liter unit. The engine will be paired with a continuously variable CVT D CVT. Buyers will be offered a version with both front and all-wheel drive.
Sales of Toyota Raize in Japan started on the 5th of November.