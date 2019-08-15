Toyota will promote the emergence of yet another companies
The Japanese brand plans to invest in the Malaysian automaker.
The Malaysian government is committed to obtain Japanese company a license to manufacture new cars in the country, however, investments in the new brand will be fully from the Toyota. According to the Minister of international trade and industry Malaysia, the Daihatsu Motor company, which is owned by Toyota, will assist in the development of the local automotive market and the company DreamEDGE, which specialized in digital technologies.
By the way, the idea of a national auto industry lobbied the Prime Minister of Malaysia Mahathir Mohamad. It should be noted that in the 80-ies of the two Malaysian company (Proton Holdings and Perodua) with its submission signed agreements with Japanese partners agreement with Japanese partners Mitsubishi and Daihatsu, respectively.
The first is scheduled to release a new sedan that will be powered by classic engine, but it is possible that instead it will be released and the hybrid model. First it was suggested that the new product will be a crossover, but its design will be developed by the specialists of Pininfarina.