Toyota will release the “charged” Camry
Popular Toyota Camry sedan will come to market with a factory tuning. Courtiers Atelier TRD has announced the start of sales of the modified model was presented a year earlier.
Toyota Camry from TRD differs from the standard version of the factory grille, body kit, rear spoiler and black 19-inch wheels.
The interior is finished with red accents and colorful stitching. Same shade light on the dashboard.
Under the hood Toyota Camry TRD will be only a 3.5-liter V6 and 8-speed automatic transmission. With the motor no the operation is not produced and it as before produces 301 HP To maintain the effect of “aggressiveness” in the Studio added sound effects in the form of a loud exhaust as well as work with a suspension that became more rigid.
Toyota will sell Camry TRD in Japan and North America, but there is a small chance that this version will appear on other markets. In the US, the sedan in tuning will cost a modest 32 thousand dollars.