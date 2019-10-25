Toyota will release the drone in the busy streets
Already in 2020, the company will begin tests in Tokyo, which will be attended by the car with the autopilot.
Toyota next year plans to release on the road Odaiba in Tokyo, a car equipped with autopilot 4 levels for passengers. The drone called P4, was established on the basis of the fifth generation Lexus LS. It will be tested in quite difficult conditions: many pedestrians, dense traffic, high-rise building.
However, according to the local regulations, the car will be people who, if anything, can insure.
In the study, which will be held from July to September 2020, you may attend any resident of Odaiba, which will be registration and competition.