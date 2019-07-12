Toyota will start selling electric versions of the Proace Proace City and
The Japanese automaker is going to present the City Proace vans and larger Proace into a fully-electric versions, which will start in Europe from 2020 and 2021, respectively.
The automaker not yet announced the characteristics of the models, but we already know that Toyota Proace Proace City and would be similar to environmentally friendly modifications of Peugeot Expert, Citroen Jumpy, Opel Vivaro, Peugeot Partner, Citroen Berlingo and Opel Combo.
All these models are built on the same platform developed by engineers PSA Peugeot Citroen.
Electric vans will help Toyota to boost line LCV, which recently emerged in a new series of Toyota Professional.
It is expected that the company will produce not only the basic model, but will also offer specialized versions for different business sectors.