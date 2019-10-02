Toyota’s refreshed compact crossover C-HR
Toyota has updated its most affordable crossover. Restyled Toyota C-HR has acquired additional features and new design solutions.
The redesigned crossover Toyota C-HR can be accurately identified by the fog lights. They moved just above panelled in dark plastic niches, which are located on the sides. In addition, the crossover got slightly adjusted honeycomb radiator grille, bumpers and spoiler. Led headlights are included in the list of standard equipment.
Color palette with two new shades: red Supersonic Red and orange Hot Lava Orange. Both colors are only available with a contrasting black roof. In addition, the roof can be painted in a new silver color in combination with black exterior Black Sand Pearl. White roofs have the Toyota C-HR will be no more. In the cabin there are new finishes and upgraded media system that supports the latest versions of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, the update “over the air”.
Changes in the engine range has not occurred. The crossover is still equipped with the 2.0-liter “four” power of 148 HP (188 Nm), working together with a variator.