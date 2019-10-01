Track Ukrainian group, has become the most popular in Russia
Russian users of the search engine “Yandex” in the course of a year most often searched for the lyrics of the song Kazka Ukrainian group “Crying”.
This is indicated by a review of the statistics of user requests of “Yandex”, reports TASS.
Search engine analyzed the queries in the period from 27 September 2018 and 27 September 2019. The popularity of the queries were evaluated on a 100-point scale: the higher the request rate, the higher the score.
The song “Crying” scored 100 points. In second place is the song performers Rauf & Faik “Childhood” with only 36 points. Third place went to written by Michael Isakovsky Katyusha (33 points).
Photo: tass.ru
In a rating based on popular queries with the words “text” and “song” also includes the composition “This” GONE.Fludd (30 points),”forget-me-not” and “Wet runs” Tim Belarusian (29 and 28 points), “Comedian” Face (24), “Hooked” Artur Pirozhkov (17) and “Victory Day” performed by Lev Leshchenko (17).