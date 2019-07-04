Trader Joe’s recalls products due to Listeria: what you need to know
Management on sanitary inspection behind quality of foodstuff and medicines (FDA) withdraws a few vegetable products grown and distributed Growers Express, due to possible contamination with Listeria. Products are sold in several retail chains, including Trader Joe’s, Signature Farms and Green Giant Express, writes Food 52.
To date, there were no reports that someone has poisoned due to the consumption of the products of Growers Express.
The source of contamination was discovered at the plant Growers Express in Biddeford, Maine. The FDA notes that “most contaminated food marked with a date of “use” from June 26 to June 29, 2019. Your products are sliced and Packed vegetables, such as cauliflower, diced Butternut squash and zucchini, which were distributed to retailers in several States.
Shop Trader Joe products are sold as Butternut Squash and Zucchini from Trader Joe. Other retailers sold them under the brand names of Signature Farms and Green Giant Express.
Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium, which causes food poisoning listeriosis. According to the Center for control and prevention (CDC), most healthy adults who become ill with Listeria, typically experience only short term symptoms including “fever, severe headaches, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.” Much more at risk are children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems. Infection can lead to death. Currently in the United States each year there are about 260 deaths from food poisoning Listeria.
The FDA strongly encourages consumers to check newly acquired products and notes that canned or frozen vegetables Green Giant will not respond. If you’ll find any products which, in your opinion, are subject to review, then make sure they are disposed of. If you purchased your product, you can contact Grower’s Express for a full refund.
Full list of recalled products can be found in the announcement of the FDA and Grower’s Express the link.