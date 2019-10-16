Trading automation
Company Chameleon Software, solves problems for a variety of clients, but specializes is working with small businesses and entrepreneurs. For us, all clients are extremely important ! Chameleon Software has prepared a special, comprehensive proposal which can be found on the website https://chm-s.com for the owners and managers of small retail chains and retail stores.
Now you can automate all the process of your trading company in the shortest possible time and with minimal investment. At the same time, the complex included as services on implementation and customization of the software, and the cost of the program, licenses, and consulting on optimization of work of the enterprise. You get an integrated approach, adaptation, change control, program accounting, the automation of retail and office and the ability to monitor work remotely.
Special “package” for retailers consists of:
1. Automation, using a special accounting software — needs analysis, software selection, equipment selection, implementation of program, minimal adaptation of staff, program, license.
2. Optimization of your commercial enterprise — analysis work, development of program changes, implementation of changes aimed at control and optimization of procurement, logistics, storage, delivery, sales and reporting.
3. Preparation of personnel to work in the new program of adaptation of employees, training in basic skills, providing instructions and recommendations for use.
4. Increase sales efficiency — recommendations for changes in the structure of sales departments, consulting on market expansion and development of new sales channels. General advice on the online sales.
5. Development of an integrated strategy for the development of trading companies, the definition of the offensive strategy, the company positioning on the market, the competition, advice on cost reduction, tax optimization, advice on preparation of the company for the extension of the state scale.