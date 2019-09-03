Traditional medicine Germany: an old recipe for clearing arteries
Age and an unhealthy diet take their toll. Over time, blood vessels wear out, become less elastic, the inner wall of the acquire accumulated cholesterol, the lumen is significantly narrowed them.
Deteriorating blood flow to all organs and systems particularly severely affected the brain, the person begins to complain of increased pressure. As a result, strokes, heart attacks and many chronic ailments.
To clear the blood vessels, enough to buy one of the popular medicines. One is bad — they have many side effects, they adversely affect the liver and kidneys.
Therefore it is better to use the recipes of traditional medicine. Today we will talk about the efficient German method of cleaning vessels from cholesterol plaques and calcium precipitation.
The composition of this medication is completely natural, it has many benefits (not only vessels).
For its preparation you will need:
- 4 lemons;
- a small piece of ginger;
- 2 liters of water;
- 4-5 cloves of garlic;
- 2 tbsp of honey.
Preparation:
Lemons thoroughly wash, pour over boiling water to remove wax coating.
Slice them in thin rings, or skip through a meat grinder together with peel.
Ginger and garlic peel, chop in a blender or mince.
Lemons place one three-liter jar, or three jars of 1 L.
Boil 2 liters of water and let it cool to 60 degrees. Add the water, garlic, ginger and honey. Well all stir and immediately pour into jars with lemon.
After 2 hours, the cure would be ready.
Use.
Consume the drug every day on an empty stomach, drink 100 ml of infusion morning and evening. The period of treatment is 3 weeks. Then a week break, then take the remedy for 4 weeks only in the morning or evening.
The result you will feel after 10-14 days. Store the pills in the refrigerator before drinking a little warm in a water bath.
Be sure to save yourself with this helpful recipe. It is useful to you.