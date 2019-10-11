Tragedy in Mexico: the bus collided with eating, nine people were killed (photo)
In Mexico, nine people were killed in the municipality of San Juan del Rio in the collision of a bus with train.
It is reported by Excelsior.
It is noted that the bus driver attempted to overcome the railway crossing in front of approaching composition.
At the scene arrived rescuers. They got the passengers out of the wrecked bus with the help of special equipment.
In fact the incident is under investigation.
We will remind that in July in the Czech Republic the bus with the Ukrainians fell under the train. Thus, moving between settlements Cause and Petrovice, the driver of the van did not pay attention on the forbidden signal of the traffic lights at the crossing and tried to slip. The attempt ended tragically. The victim of the accident was the passenger of the bus, another passenger was injured.
As previously reported “FACTS”, in September in Alma-ATA region of Kazakhstan, there was a train collision with a bus. In an accident at a Shamalgan station, two people were killed and 9 were injured.
