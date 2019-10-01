Tragedy in Taiwan: collapsed bridge with passing on it with a truck (video)
In the North-East of the island of Taiwan collapsed bridge at the time, as it drove the fuel truck. The wreckage of the bridge fell on was at the bottom of the boat fishermen, reports Euronews.
The collapsed structure crushed a few fishing boats and their crew members and passengers were trapped. The authorities of the province of Yilan they had to bring in divers to rescue the people.
At least nine people fell into the water, seven of them were saved.
In total, the incident resulted in injuring 20 people.
Ten of them were hospitalized, including the driver of the fuel tanker and nine fishermen.
Authorities say that under the wreckage of the bridge can be six people.
The authorities have created an emergency headquarters, which involved army and Navy.
The official cause of the crash is not yet announced.
According to some experts, the recent over the island, the Typhoon could weaken the bridge, which this year celebrated its 20th anniversary
