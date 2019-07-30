Tragedy on the Danube: the court in Budapest arrested the Ukrainian captain, sinking pleasure boat
The Supreme court of Hungary took into custody Ukrainian Yuri C., captain of the Swiss cruise ship Viking Sigyn, which collided with a pleasure boat Hableány (“mermaid”), resulting in 28 people died, mostly tourists from South Korea.
As reported by “Radio Svoboda”, the Ukrainian was on June 13, under house arrest without the right to leave the city limits, having a requirement twice a week to appear in the office of the investigators.
In turn, the Internet portal of the Police. hu said that in the process of investigation, which has attracted a number of experts, the investigators took into custody the captain of a Ukrainian on suspicion of failure to render aid to the injured.
The Supreme court of Hungary decided that the June decision of the court of Budapest to Odessa release on bail of 15 million forints (more than 50 thousand dollars), contrary to the national legislation, and cancelled it.
Recall, may 29, on the Danube, encountered a large cruise ship and small boats. From strong blow the boat sank in about 7 seconds. All on Board were 35 people (the Hungarians — the captain and the sailor and the 33 passengers, citizens of South Korea). He survived only seven. In the course of search operations found the bodies of 24 adults and 6-year-old child. One passenger is still missing.
