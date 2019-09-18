Tragedy on the football field: the lightning struck the players during a match (video)
During a football match in Jamaica in the playing field was struck by lightning. This writes the Metro.co.uk.
It is reported that the element raged during a match between commands “Walmer Boyce school” and “Jamaica College”. In the 82nd minute of the match the players and spectators was blinded by a bright flash. It soon stood clear that it was a lightning bolt.
Near the point of impact there were two persons, the players were injured. They fell to the turf and was unable to climb on their own, they were hospitalized arrived doctors.
In addition to these players for help addressed the medics and other players who were on the field. They also needed the help of doctors. The exact number of victims is not reported, the degree of damage is also no information.
As previously reported “FACTS” on the evening of 9 August in Germany 15 players ended up in the hospital due to severe thunderstorms. The incident occurred in the town of Rosenfeld-Halogenlampen, the Federal state of Baden-württemberg. The athletes were training on the pitch when they were struck by lightning. One of the players lost consciousness. Physicians gave first aid to the injured on the spot, and then decided on hospitalization. Age of victims — from 19 to 48 years. Because of the incident the government of Bavaria was forced to cancel a concert in the open air in Rothenburg. Thousands of music lovers had to separate.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter