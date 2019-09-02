Tragic accident: Arnold Schwarzenegger lost my best friend
September 2, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Former California Governor, actor Arnold Schwarzenegger lost my best friend.
A close friend of the celebrity, Franco Colombo died on August 30, he was 78 years old. About the tragic case told Schwarzenegger himself on his page in Instagram.
“Today, I’m devastated. But I’m very, very grateful for the 54 years of friendship and joy we shared… My life was much happier, brighter and better thanks to you”-
shared emotion and Schwarzenegger said he would miss his friend.
According to Italian online La Nuova, a friend of Schwarzenegger had heart problems and he drowned in the sea near San-Teodoro, Sardinia, Italy.