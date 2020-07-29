Trained dogs are able to detect the coronavirus with an accuracy of up to 94%: a study
Dogs have the receptors of smell 10,000 times more powerful and more accurate than humans. This allows certain trained dogs to detect diseases such as cancer, malaria and viral infection. This writes CNBC.
According to German researchers, specially trained dogs can detect coronavirus.
A new study, which was tested by the Hannover University of veterinary medicine, Hannover medical school and the Armed forces of Germany, showed that with proper training dogs can distinguish the samples of saliva of a person infected with SARS-CoV-2 with an accuracy of 94%.
The value of this discovery is that this method of detection can be ever used in public places such as airports, sporting events and other events to help prevent future outbreaks COVID-19.
To conduct the study, researchers trained eight dogs of the armed forces of Germany within one week. Trained dogs sniffing the saliva of more than 1,000 people who were either healthy or infected with a virus. Samples infected with a coronavirus, were distributed randomly and neither the dog handlers nor the researchers knew where they were.
Maren von Kenric Blickwede, a University Professor, who conducted the study, said that, in their opinion, dogs are able to do it, because the metabolic processes of an infected person “completely change”.
“We think that dogs are able to detect odor of the metabolic changes that occur in these patients,” she says.
Von Kenric Blickwede said that, despite the need for further research, the next step is training dogs to distinguish between samples COVID-19 from other diseases, such as influenza.
According to the Centers for control and prevention of diseases dogs can get coronavirus, but there is no evidence that animals play an important role in its distribution.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 6789
[name] => dog
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => dog
)
dogs
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
Educational program
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
coronavirus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28347
[name] => special Projects
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => specproekty
)
Special projects
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28353
[name] => 2019 Coronavirus-nCoV
[taxonomy] => special
[slug] => kitajskij-koronavirus
)
FacebookVkontakte
bookmark