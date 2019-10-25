Training deep muscles for a flat stomach and a healthy lower back
You can make your stomach more flat and the belly — fit and also reduce the waistline and to eliminate painful symptoms in the lumbar region — if done regularly these exercises.
Who wouldn’t want to have a flat tight stomach? In addition, the developed abdominal muscles in addition to aesthetic appeal are of great importance for the correct functioning of internal organs and the health of the spine, especially the lumbar. The main mistake of people wanting to lose weight in the abdomen and become graceful waist, the performance of numerous exercises for abs – crunches, leg rises, tilts to the side. Alas, without dieting, often the reverse effect of such exercise and waist circumference may even increase slightly due to the growth of the muscles under the layer of fat.
How to train deep transverse muscle of the abdomen
As you know, the press is not one muscle. As a rule, classic exercises work with straight abdominal muscles — just those that appear raised cubes.
But there is an equally important muscle, which many do not know and often overlooked, while this muscle assists to reduce the waistline, preventing the protrusion of the anterior abdominal wall, supports the internal organs and forms the posture. It is a deep transverse abdominis, located under the layer of the direct and oblique muscles of the abdomen and having the form of a thin muscular and tendinous plate, the beams which are directed transversely.
Anatomy of abdominal muscles: the transverse muscle
To feel this muscle just try to make the exhale and as much to draw the belly. Actually, this will be the first exercise, the muscle tone, and to do it quietly in a public transport, standing in a queue or on the job. It is sufficient to repeat 3-10 times every time I think about it.
Exercise “vacuum” on the inhale
Technique:
1. Stand up straight, feet on width of shoulders, hands put on hips. This is your starting position.
2.Now inhale the maximum amount of air, pulling as hard as you can the stomach hold this position. Imagine that your stomach touches the spine.
3. One somaticheskoe reduction last for 20-40 seconds. During this try to breathe in a normal manner.
4.Then exhale and return to starting position.
Exercise vacuum on the exhale
1. Starting position – lying, sitting or standing (for athletes with a physical fitness level above the average).
2. Make in through the nose deep breath, and then almost immediately let the air out through the mouth, freeing him from the lungs completely. Simultaneously with this much pull in the belly, so that the distance between the navel and the lower back as much as possible. Hold 10-15 seconds.
3. Take a short breath, but do not rush to relax the stomach muscles. Gradually start to do it with an exhalation, slowly returning to the starting position. Repeat the movement 8 to 15 times.
For a more visible and quick results, it is recommended to Supplement this basic exercise and other exercises at the press, which includes work that muscle. The primary workout mode — static, it is important to constantly stress to pull the stomach, otherwise the load will shift to the external, more accustomed to the load of the muscle.
The most famous of them – the classic plank, which will involve almost all the muscles throughout the body, including deep. However, we need to clearly observe its implementation.
Exercise strap
To strengthen the transverse muscle will help well-known crunches and leg lifts on the floor, but performing them, it is important not to take the lower back off the floor and to hold my stomach in on the exhale.
Twisting and reverse twisting on the floor with the retraction of the abdomen
Technique:
Lying on your back. Feet shoulder-width apart and press firmly to the floor surface. Hands pull along the body.
— Exhale, pushing the heels into the floor, raise your pelvis, straining buttocks. Elongate your spine so that the back and buttocks were on the same line.
— Reaching the maximum point, strain buttock muscles and abdominal muscles. At the top hold for a second.
— On the inhale, slowly lower the pelvis to the original position do not relax at the bottom.
Do 3 sets of these exercises within your exercise program and you will notice how your belly becomes more flat and fit. Remember, in order to reduce the percentage of fat in the body, in addition to the training you need to be guided by the principles of proper nutrition. Success in achieving your goals!