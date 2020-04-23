Training personal effectiveness and Frick collection: how to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area (24-26 April)
What: the Course “Graphic design”
When: Friday-Sunday, April 24-26, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Graphic design is a means of visual communication. To put it simply is the expression of ideas, meanings and values through images, images, fonts, videos, and more. You can master this interesting modern specialization, without leaving home.
You will receive fundamental skills necessary to create simple graphic design, and a set of formal and conceptual tools to “create communication”. This course is your starting point for further work in the field of interface design, motion graphics and editorial design.
Cost: free
What: the national Park “Hawaii volcanoes”
When: Friday-Sunday, April 24-26, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Hawaii is a US state located on the volcanic archipelago in the Central Pacific ocean. The island is known for its rocky shores, waterfalls, rain forests and beaches of Golden, red, black and even green sand.
But in addition to all these natural resources, it is famous and beautiful national Park “Hawaii volcanoes”. Here you can see the result of thousands of years of volcanic activity, migration and evolution that have shaped the land in the middle of the ocean with a unique ecosystem. In the Park are the active volcanoes Kilauea and Mauna Loa. At Kilauea since 1983 has been slow but continuous eruption. This is one of the most active volcanoes on Earth.
You definitely want to see it!
Cost: free
What: Course “a Successful career”
When: Friday-Sunday, April 24-26, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Details: This series of classes will help you shape, develop and hone the basic skills necessary for promotion and career growth. This course is divided into mini-courses, each of which you can get separately.
The course concludes with a Capstone project that will give you the opportunity to apply acquired skills in accordance with your individual and organizational needs.
Cost: free
What: Tour “Carlsbad caverns”
When: Friday-Sunday, April 24-26, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: national Park “Carlsbad caverns” in the desert Chihuahuan (state of nm) is interesting because on its territory there are more than 119 caves, and two objects of the Park listed in the National register of historic places. Large and small caves with stalactites and stalagmites were formed as a result of contact with the limestone sulfuric acid.
You can visit this extraordinary place online at a time convenient for you.
Cost: free
What: Course on “Personal effectiveness”
When: Friday-Sunday, April 24-26, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: the Course is structured as a almanac of micromodules in the field of personal effectiveness. It includes modules that focus on development of leadership qualities, self-organization, resource States, the timing and teamwork, communication and other generic competencies.
The course is available all year round, materials are regularly updated. To go to the course need to register on the Leader-ID. Registration and training is free.
Cost: free
What: Course: “a Healthy lifestyle”
When: Friday-Sunday, April 24-26, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: a healthy lifestyle is a key topic for anyone, whether adult or child, pupil or student.
In this training you will be able to pass a series of free online lessons on how to live a healthy lifestyle, to form habits of proper nutrition, physical training and sports. You will also learn how to build an optimal mode of the day and maintain your mental health.
The course is designed to help everyone to form their own system of HLS.
To pass the course.
Cost: free
What: Course “Modern art and ideas”
When: Friday-Sunday, April 24-26, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: the Course “Modern art and ideas” (Modern Art & Ideas) is for anyone who wants to learn more about contemporary art and its place in the world.
Over the next five weeks you will study art in different contexts. You will hear an audio interview with artists, designers and curators and learn a lot about their way of life. For example, how artists work, where do you get ideas how to use household items to create their works, responding to the social, cultural and political issues of his time through works of art.
You will also be able to communicate with other students of the course at a special forum. With them you will be able to discuss topics that resonate with your own life and experience.
Start an exciting training, just by going on this website.
Cost: free
What:The Frick Collection
When: Friday-Sunday, April 24-26, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Frick Collection (The Frick Collection) — private collection of old Western art, located on Fifth Avenue in new York. It was collected by the American industrialist Henry clay Frick, with the Advisory assistance of the leading artists and put on display in his mansion on 5th Avenue in Manhattan.
You can enjoy the beautiful pieces of art from the comfort of home, on this website.
Cost: free
What: Literary course “Ghosts of St. Petersburg”
When: Friday-Sunday, April 24-26, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Online course format excursions in Saint-Petersburg in the context of Russian literature: from Pushkin to the authors of the XXI century. Most of the literary works, writers, and characters you know from the curriculum, but the author’s view will immerse you in a different literary world, which is full of mysteries, myths and mysterious events.
All videos were filmed in the dark to capture the atmosphere and spirit of the mystical literature of St. Petersburg. The author takes you through the places where lived writers and their heroes, and with the help of a quadcopter, you climb above the city and look at the context of the history from the height of bird flight.
The course has already started! Sign upto complete assignments and receive a certificate.
Cost: free
What: Course “Basics of business communication”
When: Friday-Sunday, April 24-26, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: the Course is devoted to the main provisions of the theory of communication as well as filled with the everyday practices of using tools of business communication.
You will learn:
- About the basic concepts of communication theory;
- The basic principles of creating a positive business image;
- As the development of new media affect business communication.
You will learn:
- To communicate with business partners;
- Basic techniques of persuasion;
- Productive tactics of dispute and discussion;
- Right to criticize and to accept criticism.
Join the course at any time.
Cost: free
Dear readers! Please note that in the epidemic of the coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. Therefore, before you visit suggest you to check information on the website of the organizer.
But we have gathered for you many interesting activities online:
- you can go to one of the 11 virtual tours of new York.
- if you’ve been wanting to visit the best museums and theatres, you can now do this from the comfort of home, just follow this link.
- to access free online courses universities USA, click here.
- how to spend two weeks at home during the quarantine, see this publication.
- and here collected 50 free courses on a variety of topics;
- by clicking on the link, you will be able to visit the most famous castles in Europe;
- Dozens of free resources to show the isolation we have collected here.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
