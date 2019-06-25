Traitor: promoter Soloviev scored with an attack to the victim Dorenko
Top Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov on air of the Russian radio called the late editor-in-chief of radio station “Moscow speaking” Sergei Dorenko as a traitor. He explained that the late journalist criticized the President of Russia.
“I can’t understand all those breathy now remember about Dorenko. I was wildly touches. I understand why some of Kristina Potupchik close to Dorenko. Because both are traitors,”he said.
According to Solovyov, Dorenko during the Orange revolution of 2004 in Ukraine was screaming that “will bring Putin in a cage.”
“I and during the life of said Dorenko — a traitor. If he was in this talented journalist? Of course, very. Does this negate his betrayal? No”, — said the advocate.
About the performance in Kiev in 2004 Solovyov reminded again earlier, and he called the advocate “a funny govnyashka”.
Once Dorenko told about how called for the transfer of Solovyov as a guest. According to him, in the end of the recording Solovyov leaned on his fists and began to speak: “You understand that this telekiller me, not you?” He explained that Solovyov defended the title, which is traditionally credited with Dorenko.
As he wrote, “the FACTS,” Dorenko died on 9 may. He felt ill at the wheel and lost control.
