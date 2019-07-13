Tramp buried Schwarzenegger. Iron Arnie said that is still alive and paying taxes
The US President Donald trump said that actor Arnold Schwarzenegger had died. This was written by a Yahoo News reporter in the White house hunter Walker in his Twitter.
Walker quoted the head of the American state. “Arnold Schwarzenegger… you Know what? He died. I was there. — Trump,” — the journalist wrote.
Actor and former California Governor with his usual humor refuted the President’s words.
“I’m still here. Want to compare tax returns?” — posted by 71-year-old actor on his Twitter.
In the following tweet Walker explained that the President was not referring to actual death, and Schwarzenegger leading in the show “Candidate”. Apparently, trump wanted to say that he led this show much better. In 2007, trump even received a star on the Hollywood walk of fame for his role in “the Candidate”.