Transcript of the July conversation between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States was not an accident classified, said the NSC staff member (PHOTO)

Transcript of the July telephone conversation between the presidents of the United States and Ukraine Donald trump and Vladimir Zelensky was intentionally placed in the base for top secret documents. This opinion was expressed on Tuesday, the employee of the national security Council (NSC) White house Alexander Vindman.

“I think it was intentional, but again, this is intended in order to avoid leakage of data,” he said at the hearing before the special Committee on intelligence of the house of representatives of the Congress of the United States, conducted in the framework of the procedure of impeachment. Windman stated that such actions are not unprecedented, reports TASS.

“It was not unprecedented, sometimes, if you want to restrict access [to the data] , you put them in a secure system,” he explained.

The opinion of Wingman at odds with the point of view of a former senior Director for Russia, NSC Tim Morrison. In closed hearings in late October, he stated that he would recommend advisers to the NSC John Eisenberg and Michael Ellis to restrict access to data on the July telephone conversation, however, according to him, the basis for secret documents transcript were “by mistake”.

Alexander Vindman also said that former Ukrainian General Prosecutor and the lawyer of an American President spreading false information that undermined the policy of the United States.

“In the spring of 2019 I became aware of two subversive activities in people’s faces about who was at that time a post of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuri Lutsenko and former mayor [of new York] and the personal lawyer of the President of the trump Rudolph Giuliani, who spread false information undermines the US policy towards Ukraine. The NSS and its Agency partners, including the state Department, increasingly concerned about the impact such information has on the ability of our country to achieve our goals in the area of national security,” said windman.

He noted that he was among those members of the NSS who listened to the July telephone conversation trump and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. “I have been disturbed by this call. What I heard was illegal. For the President of the United States unlawful to require a foreign government to conduct an investigation against a citizen of the United States and his political opponents,” – said the employee of the NSC.

In his opinion, Zelensky could interpret the request from trump about the investigation as an order, given the “inequality in the position of the two leaders.” Wingman believes that the investigation of Kiev against the former Vice-President of the USA Joseph Biden, “no doubt, would lead to the fact that Ukraine would lose the support of both parties [in Congress], undermining U.S. national security and advance the strategic goals of Russia in the region.”

He said that in July, two weeks before the telephone conversation trump and Zelensky U.S. permanent representative to the EU, Gordon Sandland asked the Ukrainian side “to provide the results of the investigation” as a condition for the meeting of the two leaders at the White house. “I told the Ambassador to Sandland that it is impractical and irrelevant to national security. [Former senior Director for Russia NSC Fiona] hill also declared that his words were inappropriate,” – said the employee of the NSC.

With Vindana, who believes the July conversation between the presidents is very unusual, I agree

and one of the assistant Vice President Michael Pence Jennifer Williams. She acknowledged that the conversation touched on political issues and this is alarming.

“During the testimony I gave during the closed hearing (7 Nov. – Approx. TASS), the Committee was interested in my opinion regarding the phone call which took place on 25 July. As I said then, I found a phone conversation is unusual because unlike other presidential phone calls, which I watched, it was discussed for what seemed like a domestic issue,” she said at the hearing before the special Committee on intelligence of the house of representatives of the Congress of the United States, conducted in the framework of the procedure of impeachment.

In closed hearings in early November, Williams was named a phone conversation with trump Zelensky is not only unusual, but “inappropriate”. This became known at the weekend when they published their transcript. Trump criticized Williams for these words, and advised her “to read both transcripts of the conversations between the presidents, as well as view recently made Ukraine a statement.”

May 13, Williams became known that “trump decided if the Vice-President will not attend the inauguration,” Zelensky, which was to be held in a week. The reasons for this decision, Williams said.

The July telephone conversation of the presidents of the USA and of Ukraine became the reason for the impeachment against the American leader. How do you think the political opponents of trump, he tried to convince the interlocutor to start a trial about the activities of hunter Biden – son of the former Vice-President of the USA Joseph Biden in Ukraine in exchange for the provision of financial and military assistance to Kiev.

Joseph Biden is now among the most likely competitors of trump on the upcoming 2020 presidential election. Therefore, according to Democrats, the current occupant of the White house, putting pressure on Zelensky, in fact, sought to enlist the support of Kiev in the desire to be re-elected for a second term.