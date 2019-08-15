Transgender model Valentine Sampaio said that meant to her work in Victoria’s Secret
In early August, the brand Victoria’s Secret announced the beginning of cooperation with the 22-year-old transgender model Valentina Sampaio from Brazil. And although Sampaio’t make it to the runway lingerie show this year (this time the annual show Victoria’s Secret will not be held due to financial problems of the brand), attention to Valentina already chained. And she’s gonna use it to become a symbol of change in the world of fashion and society.
The model told Elle in an interview, what it means to be the first ever Victoria’s Secret transgender model.
This is a victory for all the people who are currently not represented on the catwalk and in fashion in General. Brands are finally changing, realize the importance of diversity. There was a very important moment for me, my environment and for everyone else… I try to change the status quo not only in the fashion industry, but in society, said Sampaio.
It is worth noting that the brand Victoria’s Secret is now experiencing not the best times. Along with the financial difficulties they faced reputational problems. Last year marketing Director ed Razek said that victorias Secret does not need transgender models and models plus-size. The dismissal of Razek became known a few days after the beginning of cooperation with Valentina VS Sampaio.