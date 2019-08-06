Transgender woman first became a Victoria’s Secret model (photos, video)
22-year-old Valentina Sampaio from Brazil became the first transgender model, which will cooperate with the famous lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret. In Instagram Sampaio has posted his photo in a white robe, made during a photo shoot in the United States. “Never stop dreaming… Love is amazing. Love more and hate less test. Hatred is useless, don’t waste time on it”, — wrote the Brazilian.
“The first transgender to appear for VS, it makes me so happy!”, – wrote on Twitter compatriot Valentina lais Ribeiro is one of the “angels” Victoria’s Secret.
Unfortunately, Valentine does not take part in the traditional show of the brand, as it became known earlier that this year it will be held for the first time in 24 years.
Valentine, who was born a man, no stranger in the fashion industry.
