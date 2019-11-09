Trapped: Clever Fox quickly learned to use the stairs
November 9, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Working from Halifax (West Yorkshire, England) who found a Fox at the bottom of the water tank, realize that the animal needs help.
This is reported by the media.
Fortunately, the water in the tank was not, so the prisoner didn’t drown, but to get out she couldn’t and sat at the bottom of the tank in the mud.
Arrived on the staff of the Royal society for the protection of animals go the easiest way and lowered to the bottom of the stairs.
Reportedly, the animal immediately realized what was required of him, the Fox quickly climbed up and soon disappeared into the nearby undergrowth.