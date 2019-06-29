Trapped in Elevator for a day Italian survived due to the guilt
50-year-old resident of the Italian city of Padua was at 27 hours trapped in an Elevator. Prisoner not to die from dehydration, drinking of the wine, inform .
A woman living in an old house, June 28, left the apartment to take a box of wine and other things in the basement. Stuck in the Elevator, Italian first began to call for help, but nobody heard. Cleaner, which according to the schedule came to her apartment, also heard the shouting – apparently, due to the fact that she was working in the headphones.
The Elevator had no call button, and the mobile phone the woman left the house. Heat, steady in Europe, exacerbated the situation, and being in the cockpit was a real threat to the life of a few hours of his stay.
Then the Italian could do nothing more than drinking an alcoholic beverage – “just to survive”. The next day, the daughter, concerned that the mother picks up the phone, went to her house. Then, only after calling the fire – the woman was able to gain freedom.
Earlier it was reported that in the East of Moscow worker crushed by Elevator in a residential building.