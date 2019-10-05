Trapped under U.S. sanctions business jet Eugene Prigogine carried high-ranking military officials of the Sudan and Russia (PHOTOS)

Under the sanctions, the U.S. Treasury imposed against members of the “Troll factory” due to interference in the American election, got three aircraft, boats and yachts related companies close to the Kremlin businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin. “Novaya Gazeta” together with the Center for the study of corruption and organized crime (OCCRP) found that one of the business jets “Kremlin chef” brought to Sudan by the Russian military delegation immediately after the coup in that country. The other “sanctions” the plane changed the tail number and was re-registered in Russia. And the third plane Prigogine was in the CAR 10 days before the high-profile murders of Russian journalists Orhan Jemal, Alexander Rastorguev and Kirill Radchenko.

1 April 2019 in the Sudan there was a coup in which former President Omar al-Bashir were removed from power and placed under house arrest. Prior to that, al-Bashir made several trips to Russia, thanked Mr Putin for participation in the training of the Sudanese military and asked for help “to be protected from the aggressive actions of the United States.” After the coup, the press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said that the riots are “an internal affair of the Sudan”, but after a week in Khartoum flew the Russian delegation, the members of which was a black sea fleet commander Igor Osipov, military attache in Egypt Andriy Glushchenko and employee of the Ministry of defense Maxim Zelnick. It is reported that the Russian military went to Sudan on the Embraer ERJ‑135 registration number M-SAAN. This aircraft, like owning their company Autolex Transport, came under U.S. sanctions because of the affiliation with Eugene Prigogine.

After a week aboard M-SAAN was brought from Moscow to Khartoum of the Deputy Minister of defence of the Sudan Gamal El-DIN Omar and Deputy commander of the paramilitary groups of rapid reaction Forces of Abdelrahim Hamdan was Dagala. They visited Russia for a meeting with the Deputy Minister of defence of the Russian Federation Alexander Fomin. The head of Sudanese military delegation assured the Russian side that they are, despite the revolution, still willing to abide by all previous agreements in military and military-technical cooperation.

Prigogine himself also repeatedly used the plane M-SAAN to flights. For example, in January of 2019 he went to Khartoum with the Sudan Ambassador to UN Duff-Elijah Alla Ali Osman, with his son Paul and PMCs soldiers of Wagner.

8 February 2019 other plane with tail number M-VITO, which is also regularly used family and Prigogine seen in flights to Syria, Lebanon and African countries, landed in Berlin and “disappeared” as it turned out, the plane just decided to change the tail number and re-register in Russia instead of the Isle of man. According to the extract from the Federal air transport Agency, business jet received number RA‑02791, and its new owner was the St. Petersburg company “TRANS logistic”: according to the center “Dossier”, the company has been included in the list of nominal structures affiliated with Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The third “sanctions” plane associated with Yevgeny Prigozhin, Hawker 125-800B with the tail number VP-CSP, whose routes I repeat the flights of the other two business jets, before getting in the sanctions list of the USA, was found by Russian journalists in the Central African Republic. It turned out that the business jet VP-CSP arrived in the capital of the CAR Bangui 10 days before the death of the journalists Orhan Jemal, Alexander Rastorguev and Kirill Radchenko.

Two aircraft – a Cessna 182 with the tail number RA‑67717 and Cessna 182T with the number RA‑67581 – also arrived in the CAR in July 2018 and is also registered in companies connected with Prigogine, including foreign. Although in 2016 Prigozhin has declared, that has no assets abroad, one year in the Czech Republic there are several firms, one of which – Concorde Ventures – refers directly to the names of Russian companies Prigogine. Two months after the Foundation of the company’s shares were sold Renitavo Cypriot Investment LTD, in turn owned by two offshore companies in the island of Nevis in the Caribbean sea that do not disclose the owners.

Another Czech company, Wings Trade & Consulting, which is associated with the founder of “prigoginei” company Riga Ivo Zutis, according to its website, engaged in the wholesale of electronic and construction equipment. Partners of the company are located almost all over the world, with the exception of Russia, however, the only thing she really sold abroad, according to the trade database of the different furniture and the mirror of St. Petersburg “Company Leader”. Now “the Company” liquidated, its sole owner and Director was Grigory Tumanov, who is also associated with Yevgeny Prigozhin through a number of companies. In a personal conversation Mists confirmed that owns and manages several companies, however, resides in the nine-panel and in his spare time sells small electronics on Amazon. Ivo Zutis on the question of linkages with Prigogine said that he prefers to talk about this in person, but shortly thereafter stopped communicating.