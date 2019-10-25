Trauma Zinchenko was quite serious (photo)
Alexander Zinchenko and Josep Guardiola
Speaking at a press conference ahead of Saturday’s home match against “Aston Villa” in the English Premier League, head coach of Manchester city Josep Guardiola spoke about the injury, which was awarded to Oleksandr Zinchenko, also called the approximate timing of recovery of Ukrainian.
According to Spanish specialist, Ukrainian underwent surgery on his left knee in Barcelona in the beginning of this week.
“It was a blow to the knee, and he felt something in the bones. Zinchenko should recover in four or five weeks” – quoted Guardiola official website of “citizens”.
“In Barcelona it took a surgical intervention, during which brushed my knee,” said the coach.
In turn, Zinchenko shared a photo from a clinic in Barcelona where he is recovering from surgery.