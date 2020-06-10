Travel and pandemic: what US States require a 14-day isolation after entry
States are beginning to open, but this does not mean that everyone can freely come and go as they please. Some States still require compliance with 14-day isolation, says USA Today.
The publication has collected updated information about the States requiring or recommending that visitors and residents returning from other States, were placed in quarantine. Recently at least one state updated its rules requiring a negative test for the coronavirus instead of self-isolation.
Some counties or municipalities gave similar advice to travelers, so if you plan to travel or take a summer vacation, you should check the websites of States ‘ mandatory quarantine policies, and do this for all places where you are going to stay.
Idaho
As of may 30, people entering the state from areas with a high prevalence of the virus or disease is higher than in Idaho, must isolate themselves within 14 days. Now in the state allowed “non-essential” travel.
Alaska
The Governor and the Department of health and social security state abolished the mandatory 14-day quarantine. Alaska can come both American and foreign travelers if they meet the following requirements:
- if they are tested within 72 hours to 5 days before they leave a destination, they can come to Alaska with the confirmation of a negative test for coronavirus PCR (antigen). They can’t enter if the test is positive;
- if they had a negative PCR test earlier than 5 days before departure, they can pass a re-test upon arrival to Alaska. Until the results of the second test should minimize contacts;
- if travelers decide to undergo testing on arrival they should register at the test site, and they have to be in quarantine pending the results. In the case of a positive result, the traveler is also placed in quarantine;
- if the traveler is the employee of the critical infrastructure, it needs to follow the leadership of his company in the state;
- if none of the above true, required quarantine for 14 days.
Travelers who already had COVID-19 for three or more weeks before their arrival, but now they have no symptoms and can show a certificate from a physician testifying to their recovery, repeat test is not necessary.
Arkansas
The Directive of the state health Department requires a 14-day quarantine for travelers from new York, new Jersey, Connecticut, New Orleans and all international points.
Vermont
May 15, Governor Phil Scott extended a state of emergency in the state until June 15. Visiting staff should isolate themselves within 14 days of arrival.
VA
The state health Department recommends a 14-day quarantine for those who have traveled abroad, on a cruise ship or river boat, or traveled in areas of USA, where still widespread coronavirus.
Wisconsin
The Department of health argue that some cities and counties of the state may require from travellers the isolation for 14 days.
Hawaii
An extraordinary statement from Governor David Ayjah requires all visitors and residents arriving in the airports of the state, to go to quarantine for 14 days. An additional statement requires that all residents and visitors travelling between any of the Islands, did the same thing (although the ban will be lifted for travelers between the Islands 16 June).
Anyone who travels on the island, will be subjected to a thermal screening at the airport and fill out a medical questionnaire to help the state in tracking cases COVID-19.
Kansas
In this state requires a 14 day quarantine for residents of Kansas, returning from these States, starting may 12:
- New York (March 15 or later);
- Illinois, new Jersey (March 23 or later);
- Connecticut (April 6 or later);
- Massachusetts, Rhode island (April 30 or later);
- Maryland (may 12 or later).
Kansas encourages (but not requires) those who traveled to lake of the Ozarks in Missouri in memorial Day weekend, to go to quarantine for 14 days if they have not taken precautions, such as social distancing or the use of face masks.
Connecticut
The state urges any person arriving by any mode of transport, to comply with quarantine within 14 days.
Massachusetts
All travelers are asked to isolate themselves for 14 days. People are strongly advised not to enter the state if they have symptoms of the coronavirus. Representatives of the health, public safety, transport and main companies — the exception is quarantine.
Man
The Executive order requires that visiting staff have isolated themselves within 14 days irrespective of their residence status.
Ne
Residents of the state arriving from international points, should isolate themselves for 14 days or during the whole period of their visit, if it is shorter than two weeks. The recommendation excludes health care workers, transit passengers, and certain other groups.
New Mexico
Travelers who fly to airports in new Mexico, must isolate themselves within 14 days (or less, if their stay is shorter) in accordance with the government decree of 1 June. Separate groups excluded: military personnel, personnel of airlines, medical professionals.
Oklahoma
Governor Kevin Stitt did not cancel his order demanding that people arriving on flights from the three States (NY, NJ and CT), Washington state, California or Louisiana, were placed in quarantine for 14 days. Airline personnel, military personnel, health workers and employees of emergency services are exempt from the rules.
Rhode Island
Governor Gina M. Raimondo has cancelled the order in total isolation in the state since may 9th. For those who enters the state not related to work purposes, requires a 14-day isolation. The restriction will not apply to those traveling for the purpose of treatment and health workers.
FL
Anyone who goes from new York, new Jersey, Connecticut or Louisiana, should isolate themselves for 14 days or fewer days, if the period of stay is shorter, according to the orders of the Governor Ron DeSantis. The order does not apply to employees of airlines or the people “running the military, emergency or health activities”.
South Carolina
The state recommends that travelers returning from area with a wide spread of the virus, remained at home within 14 days from the date of departure.
Utah
Governor Gary Herbert said that most of the state switched to “yellow” level (low risk), but are advised to limit travel outside of the state, as well as a mandatory 14-day quarantine after returning from high-risk areas.
COVID-19
