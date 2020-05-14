Travel around the world and courses about anything: how to spend a weekend (may 15-17)
Some States to gradually remove restrictions, but prior to the resumption of public events is still far. So we continue to have fun online. With courses, virtual tours and other exciting activities that we picked for you, you will not be bored.
So, new Yorkers are heading to an online tour of the Getty Museum, a trip to Japan or to take the course “Coronavirus: a case against panic”.
Miami’s residents can take a course “English for career”, look to the future of the Earth or to learn the basics of social psychology.
In Los Angeles you should pay attention to an online visit to the Sistine chapel, travel by train in Switzerland or take a course on proper nutrition.
In the San Francisco Bay Area, you can listen to the course “SEO professionals” or “information Design in presentations” and learn the art of dialogue.
More ideas for a busy weekend in the traditional posters:
- How to spend a weekend in new York
- How to spend a weekend in Miami
- How to spend a weekend in Los Angeles
- How to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area
IMPORTANT! Because of quarantine measures in connection with the coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or postponed. Check the situation on the organizers ‘ websites.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the websites of the organizers of the details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
bookmark