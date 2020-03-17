Travel during a pandemic: what to bring for protection from coronavirus
During the global outbreaks of coronavirus infection people stockpile products in home pantries and empty shelves with toilet paper. But you need to buy if you are going to travel during a pandemic? Tells Fox News.
Disinfectant for hands
Although the Centers for control and prevention (CDC) has emphasized the importance of frequent, thorough hand washing with soap and water during a pandemic, disinfectants for hands containing at least 60% alcohol are a viable alternative in the fight against the spread of the virus. The transportation security administration (TSA) said that bleach is allowed in hand Luggage.
March 15, the Federal Agency has opened a new website dedicated to answering frequently asked questions relating to the standard security checks at airports during a pandemic. In particular, the TSA reports that now people can pack liquid disinfectant for hands up to 12 ounces (500 ml) instead of the typical size 3.4 oz (100 ml) — in their bags for hand Luggage.
However, the cans of disinfectant spray is not allowed either in hand baggage or in checked baggage, TSA is prohibited. All other liquids, gels and aerosols must weigh no more than 3.4 oz and pass through the checkpoint.
Swipe
You have an Allergy where you sneeze? Keep a small stack of napkins to follow respiratory hygiene and to maintain the health of others.
CDC reports that transmission of the novel coronavirus from human to human occurs when the infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how the spread of influenza and other respiratory pathogens.
Antibacterial wipes with alcohol
Regardless of whether you plan to get on a plane, train, bus or climb aboard the ship during the outbreak of the disease, it is a good idea to wipe all the personal space available alcohol or antibacterial wipes, says an expert on infectious diseases at the Ohio state University Debra Goff.
According to Goff, it is desirable to wipe the armrests, handles safety belts and tables, as well as to offer things to the neighbors.
“In contrast to the exchange of bacteria and viruses, that’s what you want to share,” — said the expert.
According to the TSA, passengers can also bring individually packaged alcohol or antibacterial wipes in your hand Luggage or in checked baggage – even large containers.
The mask is not needed
One thing you probably don’t need to take along is a medical mask. The mask is ineffective for those who have no symptoms and such a purchase depletes the stock of masks necessary for medical workers, said the chief surgeon of the United States.
“Seriously, people — stop buying the mask! — wrote in his Twitter Dr. Jerome Adams, talking about the fears about the spread of the virus. — They are Ineffective in preventing widespread infection with the coronavirus, but if medical staff cannot use them to care for sick patients, this puts them and us at risk!”.
