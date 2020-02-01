Travel like royalty: what is the cost of the tours monarchs
How much it costs the British taxpayers send to the British Royal family abroad and in the United Kingdom on official business? Turned edition of USA Today.
The study was not considered travel expenses for the official visits of Prince Harry and Duchess Megan, who made official visits to Ireland, Africa, Australia, New Zealand and Fiji.
Israel
- Total cost of trip: $96 958
- Who traveled: Prince Charles
- Method of travel: Charter
Members of the Royal family come to visit Israel, but Prince Charles arrived there in late January at the fifth world forum of memory of victims of the Holocaust. He also went there in September 2016 at the funeral of former President of Israel Shimon Peres.
Charter flights from Aberdeen airport to Ben Gurion and back made the trip expensive. But it gave Prince Charles a rare opportunity to visit the grave of his grandmother on the paternal side in Jerusalem.
France
- Total cost of trip: $63 496
- Who traveled: Prince William and Duchess Kate, Prince Harry, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla
- Method of travel: Charter
30 June 2016 Prince William and Kate Middleton went to France in the company of brother William, Prince Harry, on the eve of the centenary of the battle of the Somme.
Three young members of the Royal family were among the thousands gathered at the memorial Tipula to honor the memory of those who died during one of the bloodiest battles of the First world war. They were joined on 1 July, Prince Charles and Camilla.
Vietnam
- Total cost of trip: $49 383
- Who traveled: Prince William
- Method of travel: a regular flight
Prince William found time to play with several local students in soccer ball during his first official FCO visit to Vietnam, which is one of the most budget holiday destinations. But a three-day trip was not a vacation.
His flight from London landed in Hanoi on 15 November 2016, and his visit was devoted to efforts to protect wildlife under threat of extinction. Prince William, President of United for Wildlife, met with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc before to participate in a two-day international conference on the illegal wildlife trade.
Oman, UAE and Bahrain
- Total cost of trip: $96 224
- Who traveled: Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla
- Method of travel: Charter
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, had a busy schedule during their official FCO visit to the middle East. The couple visited 50 meetings in Oman, UAE and Bahrain during the period 4 to 11 November 2016.
Charter flight from Royal Air Force Brize Norton in Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Bahrain made this trip expensive and tense. But Prince Charles and Camilla seem to have received the maximum return from their long visit.
London
- Total cost of trip: $26 635
- Who traveled: the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh
- Method of travel Royal train
Even the journey on the United Kingdom can be expensive.
The couple boarded the Royal train to attend the service and vigil, during which Her Majesty the Queen laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown soldier on the eve of the 30 June 2016 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the battle of the Somme. Then the train continued moving, carrying the Queen and Prince Philip in their Edinburgh residence, the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
Lancashire and Yorkshire, UK
- Total cost of trip: $60 894
- Who traveled: Prince Charles
- Method of travel Royal train
The trip included a visit to a wine shop D. Byrne & Co. and the famous Cowmans sausage shop in Clitheroe and visit the annual culinary festival Clitheroe. Then the Prince of Wales visited BAE systems in Samlesbury and stayed at Dewlay Ltd., to view the process of making cheese.
Although the trip was purely domestic, she was still dear.
Dorchester, United Kingdom
- Total cost of trip: $29 147
- Who have traveled: Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla
- Method of travel Royal train
Although the price of the trip less than 140 miles (225 km) may seem quite expensive, the visit of the Royal family in Dorchester, from 26 to 27 October 2016 was emotional. The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, accompanied by Prince Charles and Camilla went to the Royal train in Poundbury, the experimental new town, the construction of which began in 1993, based on the views of Prince Charles to improve the quality of life.
Russia
- Total cost of trip: $53 998
- Who traveled: Princess Anna
- Method of travel: Charter
No member of the Royal family have made more trips to Russia than Anna is the second child and only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II.
Her official visit on 30-31 August 2016 led her to the Northern city of Arkhangelsk, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the first Arctic convoys, which delivered commodities between Britain and the Soviet Union during the Second world war. The Princess Royal of the trip accompanied by her husband Vice Admiral sir Timothy Lawrence.
Different
Britain
travel
the Queen of England
ЛикбезFacebookVkontakte
bookmark