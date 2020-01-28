Travel: the most dangerous for Americans countries
Traveling soon? You might want to visit the website of the U.S. Department of State and check the rating of the country in which you are going before booking the tickets. This writes USNews.
On its website the state Department informs travelers about the possible international dangers of using four types of tourist recommendations. In the most dangerous situations, the Department issues warnings on travel level 4, assuring US travelers to reconsider whether they should generally travel in the country. The Department shall terminate the heightened alert on travel when the country is changing the situation of concern.
Four Advisory level, from low to high in terms of security and safety risk:
- Level 1: Blue — Use normal precautions
- Level 2: Yellow — precautionary Measures
- Level 3: Orange — Think about how to revise their travel plans
- Level 4: Red — Not travel
In late January the State Department has placed warning level 4 in the Chinese province of Hubei, which is thought to be the source of fast-spreading coronavirus. In General, the China bears warning level 2.
Countries with recommendations level 4:
Afghanistan
- Date of warning: 10 Jan 2018
- Validity: not specified.
What does the Department come to Afghanistan because of the crimes of terrorism, civil unrest and armed conflict. Travel to all parts of the country unsafe due to high levels of kidnapping, hostage-taking, suicide bombings, widespread military combat operations, landmines and attacks by terrorists and insurgents. The U.S. Embassy has a “strictly limited” the ability to provide regular and emergency services to U.S. citizens.
Central African Republic (CAR)
- Date of issue: 10 January 2018
- Validity: not specified.
What does the Department do not come to Central African Republic for crimes and civil unrest. Violent crimes — including armed robbery with aggravating circumstances and murder — are common. Large areas of the country are controlled by armed groups, according to the Department, regularly kidnap, injure and, in extreme cases, kill civilians. The US government has limited ability to provide emergency assistance to U.S. citizens.
Burkina Faso
- Date of issue of alert: November 26, 2019
- Validity: not specified.
What does the Department do not go to the West African country due to the high threat of terrorist attacks, crimes and kidnappings. The US government declares that it is unable to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in most parts of the country, since the government employees are also prohibited from travel to regions outside of the capital because of security concerns.
Iran
- Date of warning: 10 Jan 2018
- Validity: not specified.
What does the Department do not come to Iran because of the risk of arbitrary arrest and detention of U.S. citizens. American Iranians are particularly at risk, as the Iranian authorities continue their “it is unfair to detain and imprison”. The U.S. government has no diplomatic or consular relations with Iran.
Iraq
- Date of warning: 10 Jan 2018
- Validity: not specified.
What does the Department do not come to Iraq because of terrorism and armed conflict. American citizens face a high risk of violence and kidnappings in the country where they were active in numerous terrorist and guerrilla groups and frequent attacks with improvised explosive devices. The US government has extremely limited capacity to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens.
Libya
- Date of warning: 10 Jan 2018
- Validity: not specified.
What does the Department do not come to Libya because of the crime, terrorism, civil unrest and armed conflict. The crime rate in the country is high, and the citizens of the West and the United States were victims of kidnapping for ransom. Terrorist groups continue to prepare a possible attack in Libya, and extremist groups threatening American officials and citizens. The U.S. Embassy in Tripoli has suspended its activities in July 2014.
Mali
- Date of warning: 10 Jan 2018
- Validity: not specified.
What does the Department do not come to Mali because of crime and terrorism. Violent crimes, including kidnapping and armed robbery, are common in the Northern and Central parts of Mali. The concern is especially great during local holidays, terrorist and armed groups continue to prepare their abductions and attacks in Mali. The US government is unable to provide emergency assistance to U.S. citizens in the Northern and Central regions of the country.
North Korea (DPRK)
- Date of warning: 10 Jan 2018
- Validity: not specified.
What does the Department do not go to North Korea because of the serious risk of arrest and prolonged detention. The Americans can’t use a US passport to travel to, within, or across the country without special confirmation from the U.S. Department of State. The U.S. government has no diplomatic or consular relations with North Korea.
Somalia
- Date of warning: 10 Jan 2018
- Validity: not specified.
What does the Department do not go to Somalia because of crime, terrorism and piracy. Violent crimes, including kidnapping and murder, are widespread across the country. Terrorists continue to cook kidnappings, bombings and other attacks in Somalia and pirates active in the waters off the horn of Africa. The U.S. government has no permanent consular presence in the country and has limited ability to deliver there emergency assistance to U.S. citizens.
South Sudan
- Date of warning: 10 Jan 2018
- Validity: not specified.
What does the Department do not come to South Sudan because of the crimes and the armed conflict. Violent crimes, including carjackings, shootings, ambushes, attacks, looting and kidnappings prevalent in the country and the capital, Juba. The U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency consular services to U.S. citizens in South Sudan.
Syria
- Date of warning: September 10, 2018
- Validity: not specified.
What does the Department do not come to Syria due to terrorism, civil unrest and armed conflict. No part of Syria is not immune from violence. Abduction, the use of chemical weapons, shelling and aerial bombardment pose a significant risk of death or serious injury. The destruction of infrastructure, housing, medical facilities, schools, and electricity and water also increased hardships inside the country. The U.S. government has no diplomatic or consular relations with Syria.
Venezuela
- Date of warning: March 12, 2019
- Validity: not specified
What does the Department do not come to Venezuela because of crime, civil unrest, and arbitrary arrests and detention of U.S. citizens. Violent crimes, such as murder, armed robbery, kidnapping and carjacking, are common. In most parts of Venezuela there is a shortage of food, electricity, water, drugs and medicines. Consular access to detained U.S. citizens who also have Venezuelan citizenship, is strictly limited by the government of Venezuela; the U.S. Embassy in Caracas does not provide any consular services. U.S. citizens residing or traveling in Venezuela should leave the country.
Yemen
- Date of issue alert: February 14, 2019
- Validity: not specified.
What does the Department do not come to Yemen because of terrorism, civil unrest, health risks and armed conflicts. The terrorists can attack almost without warning, targeting on public sites, transportation hubs, markets/shopping centres and local authorities. The employees of Western organizations may be subject to attacks or abduction/detention of terrorists, criminal elements and/or non-governmental entities. The military conflict led to widespread destruction of infrastructure, housing, medical facilities, schools, electricity and water. The US government is unable to provide emergency assistance to U.S. citizens in Yemen.
