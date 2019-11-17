Travel tips that will completely transform your travel
Journey can be quite easy, if make sure you took all the right things. Edition OBSEV have prepared some tips on how to pack and start the journey without creating unnecessary problems and stress.
Take advantage of the 24 hour policy
Most airlines have a 24 hour policy that allows you to cancel the booking of tickets within 24 hours, but not earlier than a week before departure. Despite the fact that this policy does not apply on last minute, it is an excellent option for unexpected changes in your plans — a lot can happen in 24 hours.
Fly from a small airport
Large airports usually have higher fees that they charge you, the consumer. Flying from a smaller airport can save you a lot of money and save you from the festive crowd. Always nice not to waste time waiting in the queue.
Avoid one-way tickets
The one-way tickets usually cost more than round-trip tickets. Order to buy more than 2 tickets disadvantageous if you leave on vacation and you will need to return.
Track proposals online
One of the most important things you can do while traveling is to access each best offer that you can find, and to compare them with each other. Regardless of whether you start to track flights for 6 months before or a week before your check-out, suggestions are always changing. And the truth is that if you want the best price, you will have a little look.
Ask yourself the question: why do you travel?
If you are traveling during the traditional holiday, the stress associated with going on vacation, will be quite real. How you travel depends on why you do it. If it’s a family affair, then you’ll probably want to pack more snacks.
Night flights
Night flights are late night flights arrive early in the morning. Despite the inconvenient timing of these flights, they are often cheaper than daytime. They are more suitable for couples or traveling alone, but it is better not to fly on a night flight with kids.
Wait for Saturday
According to various travel agencies, Saturday is the best day for booking flights below to avoid delays. Although it may seem like a myth, a popular day for flying, you know that Saturday’s flight will deliver you to your destination on time, as on this day the aircraft is very rarely delayed. Other days are “off peak hours” also suitable for booking of flight, but much depends on the airport.
Fly in the day of the festival
Sitting at home on Christmas day because you forgot to buy tickets in advance, and Christmas is in a week? It turns out that the flight on Christmas eve or even Christmas can save you a lot of money. The same applies to other traditional holidays. So don’t worry if you haven’t booked a flight. There is still time.
Pack things prudently
Smaller and simpler: this principle should be adhered to in the collection of suitcases. Usually you don’t need half the things you Packed first. But when it comes to flying, the more Luggage you take, the more expensive it can be. Save up your money and leave the extra pair of shoes at home.
Hand Luggage — the best way
To avoid the hassle associated with waiting for your Luggage after landing or loss of baggage by the airline, keep your bags to yourself. Some airlines allow you to carry only hand Luggage — use it. Anything you can’t pack, you may not need, or you can buy it when you get to your destination.
Make a list, check it many times
You should make a list to plan everything in advance. Making a list of gifts you need to buy, what you want to do when you get to the destination, the people you should see, etc much easier journey.
Pack extra empty bag
One bag, two bags ago — here’s the thing. Bring an empty bag to bring anything you want. Most people pack the bag to capacity and then there’s nothing else fits. An additional bag will allow you to bring home any Goodies and gifts that you buy on your trip.
Use applications for airlines
Apps created to help. Most travel agencies and airlines have their own apps to keep you informed of your booking, so why not use them? Changes to booking travel to new offers on flights, travel app can simplify everything for you. In addition, most applications have simple interfaces to make it easier to use them.
Check in for the flight online
Registering online saves you from the trouble of tickets and allows you to get your boarding pass before you arrive at the airport. The most important thing you need to do is weigh the bag when you get to the airport. In addition, when you register via the Internet, the cost of checked baggage is reduced.
Experience weighs less gifts
Depending on the holiday you can travel with gifts. Turn them into an experience that you can share with another person. Tickets to sporting games, Spa days, Hiking and other things that you do not need to pack them and carry with them huge bags.
Do not rush with packing podarkov
To bring gifts when you are traveling, is not easy. Depending on what it’s for gifts, they can occupy a lot of space in your bag. And if you wrap them in a nice package too early, you run the risk of damaging them during the flight. Buy wrapping paper and bows in place or use fancy packages.
Magic scarf
Scarves can do anything. It is a versatile piece of clothing that makes the journey a little easier. You can wear it at the airport or to pack in your carry-on. When you get in the plane, feel free to use it as a pillow or wrap around yourself like a blanket.
Dress comfy
Travel is much easier without the skin-tight pants and high heels. No one will mind if you decide to get on a plane without makeup, because the others will probably do the same. And you can always change when we land.
Expect surprises
The key to traveling during the holidays is to expect the unexpected. You may not be really ready for anything, but it does not prevent to think in advance and plan accordingly. Develop a couple of contingency plans and your trip will be a little less tense.
Bring snacks with you
Yes, you can bring snacks on the flight! In addition to the food in the airport terminal, you can take the packages and containers Ziploc, if they meet certain requirements. The journey is unpredictable, but the food is easy to plan.
Send your route to other people
To ensure the safety of yourself and your loved ones, you should send your route to someone with whom you are traveling. If something happens or someone needs to contact you, they will know how to do it.
Build plans
You don’t need to adhere strictly to their plans, but consider them in General terms. And if you don’t know where to go and what to do, then you will always have a plan.
Occupy yourself with something other than gadgets
While phones, laptops and tablets distract and entertain us, they operate on battery. Batteries can not work forever, and not always have an available outlet. Think about how to take a book or a jigsaw puzzle — it will help pass the time while you wait for your flight.
Cars instead of aircraft
If you prefer to drive, not fly, you need a little more training. Although most people assume that their phone will work as GPS, it is good to have a backup plan. There is nothing more stressful than getting lost or being on an unknown road.
Calm down and enjoy
The journey will not be perfect if you will be something to worry about, especially in the midst of the holidays. Not everything always goes according to plan, with this you just need to accept and then the journey will get new paint.