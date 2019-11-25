Traveling for thanksgiving: how not to get caught in traffic and arrive on time
According to Google Maps, the most busy time to travel on Thanksgiving Day is Wednesday before thanksgiving and the busiest time is from 15:00 to 16:00. However, you can either leave earlier in the day, or wait about 6 a.m. thanksgiving. This writes Fox News.
Avoid driving in rush hour before and after the holiday
The worst time to travel in anticipation of the holiday — Wednesday at 16:00 and Sunday at 15:00. The best time to travel — Wednesday at 04:00 and Friday at 04:00.
Beware of huge traffic jams on the roads
More than 55 million people plan to hit the road for Thanksgiving, traveling at least 50 miles (80.4 km). It makes this day the second-busiest thanksgiving since the beginning of 2000.
“With record levels of travelers and continued growth of the population in the major Metropolitan areas of the country drivers should be prepared for major traffic jams, says Trevor Reid, analyst in transportation INRIX. — Despite the fact that travel time will be maximal on the afternoon of Wednesday across the country, travelers should expect that within a week the tubes will be much larger than usual.”
Stay away from the busiest of cities
The day before thanksgiving will be a record level of travelers, and travel delays is nearly four times higher than the normal level. In particular, avoid train car in Atlanta from 17:30 to 19:30 Wednesday, stay away from Los Angeles from 17:00 to 19:00, new York 17:15 to 19:15 — usually gridlocked.
Refuel with cheaper fuel
Perhaps you will stand in traffic, but at least this time you do not spend a fortune on gasoline. Fuel prices in 2019 are lower than the average price in 2018, although they differ quite a bit.
Except the roads are always loaded and even airports. Therefore thousands of employees of various airlines at 18 airports are threatening to stage a protest at the beginning of one of the busiest travel seasons of the year, says Fox Business.
Unite Here represents 50,000 workers in the airline industry, 20 000 of which cater catering companies and 30,000 from concessions at airports require an increase in the payment of the contract, better medical care and payments for years of service from two major airlines serving people across the country — LSG Sky and Gate Gourmet.
It is reported that the negotiations involved a Federal mediator, as holiday time is approaching and the authorities want to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.
It is expected that from Tuesday to Sunday, 1 December will be done about 3 million flights, according to Airlines For America.
Expected protests in Charlotte, Chicago (ORD), Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Honolulu, Houston (IAH), Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, Newark, new York (JFK), Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C. (DCA).
According to representatives of the Union, passengers travelling through these airports can be seen from 200 to 1,000 demonstrators at each airport.
“We don’t want it hooked customers, — said the President of the Union Here Taylor. — Our goal is to shed light on what is happening with the plight of workers. We’re trying to say that the airlines make billions, and we want a piece of the American dream.”
According to Taylor, the demonstration will be focused on American Airlines, which contracts with the employees hired by companies LSG Sky and Gate Gourmet. The Americans, for their part, encouraged both companies to negotiate with trade Union workers.
“American Airlines respects and supports the right of workers to join trade unions and collective bargaining — in fact, 84% of our team members represented by trade unions, — said the representative of American Airlines Josh freed in a statement obtained by Forbes. We believe in collective bargaining. We understand that a new contract will ultimately increase costs for customers, including the us”.
Press Secretary Gate Gourmet Nancy Jewell called the demands of Unite Here “unreasonable and unaffordable” that ultimately “in the long term will hamper sustainable development of the industry.”
Press Secretary LSG Sky Chefs David Margulis stated that “Union members are legal because they are exercising their right to demonstrate or protest.”
“The catering staff are working in large industrial kitchens and often no one even knows,” said Taylor.
Last year 8,000 hotel workers, represented by Unite Here, announced a strike in Marriott Hotels across the country, and their demands were met within two months.