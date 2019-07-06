Travesty diva Monroe hinted at a new romance
July 6, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Popular showmen and transvestite diva Monroe does not get tired to surprise fans, according to the Chronicle.info with reference to facenews.ua.
The other day in her Instagram she posted a new picture. It depicted the star sleeping at home in his bed.
The photo transvestite diva Monroe appeared in pajamas and without makeup.
“After such photos and there are rumors. Yes, sleep itself, not in the sense one. Consent for filming was given, but I need something to cheer up the audience. And sleep face into the pillow. And curled up with a blanket jammed between his legs,” wrote under a photo star.