Travesty diva Monroe shocking new photo
Popular showmen and transvestite diva Monroe never ceases to amaze fans.
She acted in films, appearing at social events, and also gives multiple interviews about their political preferences and more.
She leads an active life in social networks, where shares with followers photos from everyday life, gives various tips and shows their cats.
Monroe has published in his instagram a new photo. She zapechatlena from behind, lying on a chair or bench with arms raised up and placed in different sides of the legs. The idea of this frame is a photographer who shoots travesty-diva from the front side.
Signature Monroe asked the fans to come up with smesow the caption to the photo. Why not just invent subscribers: “Zdrastuy, Bob! I sakasa!”, “When the whole inner world out of focus!”, “Passport photo”.