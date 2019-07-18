Travesty diva Monroe showed a rare picture without makeup
In the middle of June, Monroe went on vacation and traveling experience, as usual, divided on the page in Instagram, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to facenews.ua.
“Caught myself on thought that I am slowly and surely turning into a introvert. Minimum of people, personal space, sounds of nature free… Hm-m-m! Interesting twist. Today is warmer, but the ocean was invigorating, though yesterday afternoon, shouting “Banzai” plunged and flew to land. In the end, until dried and toasted. And under a stream of cold wind and not feel like the sun makes the simple act of burning.
The title photo, I have exactly two hours before the female lobster…” – so Monroe signed picture without makeup.
“I admire your natural beauty. Imagine how her work is”, “is Not recognized…”, “it is Impossible to zelenitsa on the couch – your photos and videos and are motivated to raise the butt and act,” wrote the Network.