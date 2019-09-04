Travis Fimmel Joins Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Zone 414’
The sci-fi thriller delves into the world of humanoid robots.
With sci-fi robots seemingly becoming the new hot genre across movies and TV, the premise for this movie is somewhat similar to another of Fimmel’s current productions. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Fimmel is set to star in TNT’s Raised by Wolves. The series centers on two androids who are tasked with raising human children on a remote planet. Over time, religious beliefs cause conflict and the androids realize that raising humans might not be as easy as initially suggested.
Fimmel was initially listed as starring as the android called Father in this series. However, he will actually play a character called Marcus, according to Variety. Marcus, a human, is billed as “a roguish, charismatic soldier, who was the ultimate survivor back on Earth.”
The science fiction genre seems to be a hot new niche for Fimmel as he is also set to star alongside Uma Thurman in Tau Ceti Four. This movie tells the story of a group of rebels who “set out to kill the oligarchs and military thugs who terrorize a war-torn planet in the remote Tau Ceti solar system,” according to the synopsis listed on the Internet Movie Database (IMDb).
As yet, no release date has been set for Zone 414 but it is expected to launch at the Toronto International Film Festival. Principal photography is scheduled to begin in November.