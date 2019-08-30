Travis Scott has published previously unknown footage of childbirth Kylie Jenner
The process of the birth of the baby Stormy was in the documentary Scott Look Mom I Can Fly.
Birth Stormy Webster passed a year and a half: during this time, the girl managed to appear on the cover of a glossy magazine and make its debut on the red carpet recently, she and her parents came to the premiere of the documentary on Netflix Travis Scott called “Travis Scott: “Look, mom, I can fly” (Look Mom I Can Fly). And now we know how Stormy was born, as the footage got into the film itself. The rapper has shared his unique shots that were taken during and immediately after the birth of his daughter: in the process of childbirth Travis sat beside me and support Kylie, holding her hand, and after the camera caught the moment as Kylie sleeps with a newborn baby girl in a hospital ward.
In the film, there are funny frames with the ultrasound, when Kylie was in the first months of pregnancy — the expression of Travis during this procedure has become a meme in social networks.