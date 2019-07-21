TRD sport Toyota Fortuner is getting ready to conquer the market
New generation Toyota Fortuner, introduced in November 2016, has won a big market share in its segment.
The model Fortuner in its class, outsold competitors in the world. Toyota Motor is preparing to release on the Indian market “charged” version of the Fortuner TRD, developed in-house tuning division, Toyota Racing Development.
From the standard SUV sports version TRD difference between red marked “TRD” on the various elements of the body, a huge branded alloy wheels, tinted counters and two-tone color. Depending on the market on which the proposed model will vary the design and equipment.
As for the interior, here you can find adjustable leather seats, 7-inch touchscreen display information and entertainment complex with navigation, JBL sound system, electric rear door, as well as the original start button and engine stop.
Changes on the technical side is not observed — the sports version is equipped with the same 2.8-liter diesel engine with 177 HP, which is mated to a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission and all-wheel drive or a 2.7-liter gasoline engine with 166 HP with front wheel drive.