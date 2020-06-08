Treasure chest: in the United States after 10 years of searching found a treasure worth $1 million
After a decade of prospecting in the Rocky mountains had found a treasure worth more than $ 1 million, writes the New York Post.
Forrest Fenn from Santa Fe, new Mexico, found that hidden chest of gold, jewels and other valuables worth more than $ 1 million was found.
10 years ago Forrest Fenn created a whole cult of followers when he announced that he hid the chest somewhere in the Rocky mountains. He inspired tens of thousands of people to go in search of treasure, but so far the prize has eluded them.
June 7 Fenn, local media reported that the man, who asked to remain anonymous, found a box a few days ago. Nameless hunter sent Fenno a picture of the chest to confirm his discovery. Previously, treasure hunters have tried to convince Fionna that found the treasure, but nobody could prove it.
Initially, Fenn conceived the treasure hunt as a means to leave behind a legacy: in 1989, he was diagnosed with an incurable form of cancer. But he managed to recover. He claimed that he was hoping to entice people to go into the wild and give them an old-fashioned adventure — hunt for treasure.
Fenn argued that in the box were the figures of animals pre-Columbian times, gold nuggets and coins, Chinese jade figurines, rings with emeralds and other exotic items.
He hid the treasure in 2010 and shared tips about his whereabouts on its website and in the poem, which was published in his autobiography “The Thrill of the Chase” (“chase of Passion”). Fenn said that an estimated 350,000 people were trying to find treasure, but most abandoned the idea. It is also known that 4 people were killed in the process of searching.
Now there is the orange banner with the inscription: “Treasure Fenno was found in 2020 — the hunt is over”.
“Chest remained under starry skies in the lush forests of the Rocky mountains and did not move from the place where I hid it for more than 10 years ago, said Fenn, who is now 89 years old, on its website. — I don’t know the person who found it, but the poem in my book brought him to the exact place.”
Fenn suggested a number of possible next steps for the hunter who found the treasure, including to sell it or even hide again.
His only request: “no matter What you chose — support the thrill of the chase and continue the legend.”
