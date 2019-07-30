Treasure temple era of the reign of king Ptolemy II discovered under water
Investigating the ancient sunken city of Heraklion archaeologists have discovered the ruins of the temple, as well as many artifacts, including gold ornaments, pottery, coins and a fragment of a ceremonial boat. Writes about this “Tape.ru” with reference to the Live Science.
It is reported that the researchers using the scan tool found the large stone pillars of the temple, and the ruins of a small Greek temple buried under the seabed at a depth of one meter.
In addition, the fragment of the boat, which was missing part of the previously discovered vessels with a length of 13 meters, which were used for sacred action.
On the ship kept treasures, including bronze and gold coins that dated to the reign of Egyptian king Ptolemy II (283-246 years BC). Ceramic vessels and other products have been manufactured in III—IV centuries of ekah.
Archaeologists have studied the ancient city of Canopus, which, as is Heraklion, located in the Western part of the Nile Delta. Was discovered a complex of buildings, with the result that the length of the sunken city increased by one kilometer to the South. Researchers have found a port of the coins of the Ptolemaic and Byzantine eras, as well as jewelry.
